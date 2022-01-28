EN
    16:39, 28 January 2022 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan rgn logs 453 new daily cases of COVID-19

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases has grown 6.7 times in North Kazakhstan region over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    North Kazakhstan region has recorded 453 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

    The number of COVID-19 cases has grown 6.7 times in the region over the past two weeks. The region’s Aiyrtausk district has seen COVID-19 cases rise by 23 times from seven to 159. G.Musrepov district has reported a 20-time increase in COVID-19 cases. Infections have risen by 17 times in Ualikhanovsk district and by 14 times in Temiryazevsk district.

    People aged 19-39 account for 43% of the total cases reported in the past two weeks. 18% of the cases have been reported in persons over 60.

    The region has so far reported a total of 38, 002 cases of the coronavirus infection.


