N Kazakhstan rgn logs fresh daily COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological department of North Kazakhstan region, out of the total number of fresh daily cases, 15 had symptoms and five were without symptoms.

18 cases have been detected by PCR after epidemiological indications and two as part of epidemiological control.

Most of the cases have been seen in Petropavlovsk city, M.Zhumabayev, and Mamlyutsk districts – five, four, and three infections, respectively. Musrepov, Aiyrtausk, and Kyzylzhar districts have recorded two cases each, while Taiynshinsk and Akkaiynsk districts have reported one case each.

The region has conducted 823 COVID-19 PCR tests over the past day.

North Kazakhstan region is in the «green zone» for the COVID-19 spread.

A total of 14,868 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the region since March last year, of which 442 are imported. Of the region’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,421 are symptomatic and 5,447 are asymptomatic.