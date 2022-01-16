EN
    12:40, 16 January 2022 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan rgn moves to COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan moved to the «yellow» zone on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

    East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 13,523 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


