N Kazakhstan rgn reports decline in migration flows

According to the Department of the National Statistics Bureau, last year the region welcomed 6,886 newborns, including 3,604 girls and 3,282 boys. Petropavlovsk city accounted for most of the births – over 41% of the total babies born in 2020. Shal akyn, Ualikhanovsk, and Akzharsk districts were among leading districts in terms of the number of births.

The number of deaths stood at 7,577 in the region in 2020, mainly caused by respiratory, circulatory system, digestive system, oncological diseases, accidents, poisoning, and injuries.

Last year, the region registered 2,932 marriages, declining by 15%. The region also saw 860 divorces without court decisions.

The region reported the decline in migration flows, with 6,061 arriving in the region to take up permanent residence, a 23% drop than in the previous year, and 10,446 people leaving it, reducing by 24% than a year before. The migration population loss stood at 4,385, with most migrating to the CIS countries.

Almost 99% of North Kazakhstan region immigrants settle in Russia, from which many also seek permanent residence in the region.

Interregional migration dropped by 24% in the region.

As of January 1, 2021, North Kazakhstan region’s population is estimated at 543.7 thousand, of which 53% live in rural areas.