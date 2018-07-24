N Kazakhstan rgn's bee farmers set to export honey to China, UAE

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The beekeepers of North Kazakhstan region intend to collect 1,000 tons of honey this year, Head of the Association of Beekeepers Oleg Gavrilov told Governor Kumar Aksakalov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In view of the number of bee packages delivered, this year we can collect 1 thousand tons of honey. Last year, we collected approximately 300 tons of honey," said the beekeeper.

Next year, the bee farmers are expected to increase honey production. Mr. Gavrilov said that they have already signed contracts for the supply of bee packages from the southern regions of the country.

Moreover, the regional Agriculture Department representative maintains that this year they have sown 30,000 hectares of fields with melliferous plants.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor of North Kazakhstan region pointed out: "China and the UAE are set to purchase our honey. We have resolved all issues, including logistics.".