N Kazakhstan rgn to expect frosty nights

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Rains and frosts are to hit North Kazakhstan region in the next two days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the region will be under the influence of the weather front. Severe thunderstorm is predicted.

Temperature is to fall to 2-7 degrees Celsius at night and be as high as 12-23 degrees Celsius during the day on September 8-9. The region is to expect frosty nights with temperature dropping as low as 2 degrees Celsius at night on September 9.

Today, September 7, overcast skies, 15 degrees Celsius were predicted for Petropavlovsk city this morning. Brief rainfall and 16-18 degrees Celsius temperature are forecast.

The region’s north and west are to brace for brief rainfall during the day. Temperature is to stand at 14-19 degrees Celsius at daytime and reach up to 24 degrees Celsius in the east. The mercury is predicted to fall to 7-12 degrees Celsius at night. Northwesterly wind is to reach 9-14mps.