N Kazakhstan runs the risk of becoming ‘a red zone’

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has recently seen a spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases. The region runs the risk of becoming ‘a red zone’, Kazinform reports.

North Kazakhstan region has added 46 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The region has reported a total of 4,776 COVID-19 cases, including 1,754 symptom-free COVID-19 cases, since the pandemic started, head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Department of Petropavlovsk city Asset Zhumatayev said at a Tuesday briefing.

The biggest number of the new cases have been registered in the city of Petropavlovsk and Ualikhanovsk district.

In the past six days, 206 new COVID-19 cases have been detected, that is 37% higher compared to last week. 26% of COVID-19 cases are reported in adults over 60 years old.