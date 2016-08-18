N Kazakhstan, Russia's Kurgan region to sign a roadmap

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of the North Kazakhstan region headed by Governor Erik Sultanov has arrived today in Kurgan region of the Russian Federation. The working trip aims at expanding cooperation with the near-border region, the press service of the North Kazakhstan administration says.

The delegation will meet with Governor of the Kurgan region Alexey Kokorin and will attend North Kazakhstan agricultural producers' fair in Kurgan. Besides, the delegates will survey CJSC Kurganstalmost and Ilizarov Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics Centre.



Following the meeting, both regions' governors will sign a Roadmap and memorandums.



Today, North Kazakhstan and Kurgan regions cooperate in cropping, stockbreeding areas, scientific developments as well as in supply of agricultural vehicles, machines and equipment. The sides established partnership in healthcare, education, culture and sport fields.



16 memorandums and contracts on cooperation were signed in March 2016 during a visit of Kurgan region's delegation to Petropavlovsk.