N Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 98
According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, Petropavlovsk city has recorded 37 new cases of the coronavirus infection, M.Zhumabayev district – nine, while Mamlyutsk, Kyzylzharsk, and Zhambyl districts have each reported eight daily infections, G.Musrepov, Akkaiynsk districts – four each, Taiynshinsk, Yessilsk districts – three each, Ualikhanovsk district – two, and Akzhar and Temiryazevsk districts – one each.
1,317 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours.
The region has so far reported a total of 25 thousand cases of the coronavirus infection, 73% of which are with symptoms.
As of October 6, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 243,239 and both jabs to 222,050 residents of North Kazakhstan region.