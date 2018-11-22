N Kazakhstan sees huge infrastructural development

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Zhas Orken Neighborhood in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, is being developed at a high pace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Several new residential estates will emerge in the neighborhood. The construction of residential buildings and social facilities is already underway. The builders have already constructed a state-of-the-art Schoolchildren's Palace, a universal tennis center, several high-rise buildings. They are still building other houses and a school for 900 pupils. What is more, it is planned to construct a hospital in the city.



The country part of the city is being demolished for the new construction development. Over 635 houses built in the 1940s and 1950s have been leveled to the ground.

The citizens have an option of getting either monetary compensation or equivalent housing.



"By razing the houses, we are actually improving the living conditions for our citizens and are building 2.5-3 times more apartments in these areas. It is generally good for the city's growth," Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov emphasized.



4 high-rise residential buildings for 1,000 apartments are under construction in the neighborhood. This will provide more than 4 thousand citizens with modern housing. Tender public procurement procedures have been announced for the construction of two 17-story residential buildings in Zhas Orken Neighborhood, and another two 12-story ones in Gorky Street.

This year, the authorities plan to demolish about 150 old houses in Petropavlovsk.