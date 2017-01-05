N Kazakhstan sent 2.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Shakhan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan people have gathered 2.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the citizens of Shakhan village of Karaganda region's Shakhtinsk town.

"As a sign of support to the residents of the collapsed apartment building in Shakhan, our region is sending today meat, dairy products, flour, pasta and clothes to these families. We share the grief of this tragedy with Shakhan. The businessmen and agricultural producers immediately responded to the request and have gathered this aid," Chief of the local agricultural department Kairat Omarov told Kazinform correspondent.







In whole, North Kazakhstan has sent 1,800 tonnes of flour, 105kg of pasta, 14kg of cheese, 85kg of butter and 84litres of vegetable oil, 100kg of buckwheat, 305kg of mutton and beef and clothes to Shakhan.



Recall that a part of the residential building collapsed in Shakhan village on January 1. The accident was caused by an explosion of a boiler that was in a basement of the building. The tragedy killed 9 people.



