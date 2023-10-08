N Kazakhstan set to complete harvesting campaign

North Kazakhstan farmers harvested over 3.5 million tons of grain with an a average yield at 10.8 centners per hectare, Kazinform reports.

The highest wheat yield is recorded in Kyzylzhar, Mamlyutskiy, Akkaiyn, Yessil and Zhambyk districts of 14-17 centners per hectare, the lowest is seen in Ualikhanovskiy, Akzhar, Taiynsha and Timiryazev districts.

Grain is delivered to the elevators that work 24 hours a day. 317 grain dryers with a capacity of 233,000 tons a day are deployed in the region to dry high-moisture grain.

Besides, the farmers collected over 30% of oil-bearing crops with yield of over 7 centners per hectare.

7,300 harvesters are working on the fields at large.