N Kazakhstan sets new record of daily COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 407 new coronavirus infections were reported in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

94% or 380 cases had symptoms, sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

The most cases were registered in Petropavlovsk.

For the past 24 hours there were carried out 1,966 PCR tests for COVID-19. There are four PCR laboratories in the region.

Besides, for the past two were there were confirmed 2,387 coronavirus infections. The growth rate for the last two weeks grew 5.6 times as compared to the previous two weeks.