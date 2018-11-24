N Kazakhstan sets to launch cattle breeding genetics centres

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region Governor Kumar Aksakalov has charged to create dairy and beef farming genetics centres in the region, Kazinform reports.

"We have to set up our own dairy and beef, and seed farming genetics centres. A network of complexes is being constructed. We basically bring livestock from abroad. The cost of per head of livestock reached KZT 1 million. As the outcomes of the enterprises show we may significantly reduce expenditures up to KZT 600,000-700,000. The money will be saved. It's quite possible," the Governor stressed summing up the year and defining tasks for further development of the agro-industrial complex.



He also stressed the need to foster agro-processing. Bio-Operations, former Biokhim factory, has resumed its work after eight years of standstill. KZT 12 billion of investments were channeled to the factory. It currently produces startch and gluten. Next year it plans to manufacture bioethanol.

Besides, seven dairy units will be launched by the year-end to boost the region's export.