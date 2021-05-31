N Kazakhstan spent KZT 3.9 bln to fight against COVID-19

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «North Kazakhstan channeled KZT 3.9 bln in the first quarter of 2021 to battle COVID-19,» director of the affiliate of the social medical insurance foundation Larissa Gordeyeva said, Kazinform reports.

The bulk of the fund was spent for fringe benefits for medical workers. In January 2,390 medical workers received KZT 846.9 mln, in February 2,910 received KZT 700.1 mln.

KZT 1.3 bln was allotted for medical care and services to curb coronavirus spread in the region in the 1st quarter of the year. KZT 2.1 mln was spent for treating 73 patients at home. KZT 399 mln was provided for PCR tests. 94,215 PCR tests were conducted last year at large, 50,773 were carried in the past 3 months.

She also added that the fund also backs post-COVID-19 rehabilitation services. The number of rehabilitation facilities in the region for the past 2 years grew from 9 to 25.