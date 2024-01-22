EN
    N Kazakhstan to build 2 comfortable schools

    education
    Photo credit: Solton Zheksebekov/Kazinform

    Four comfortable schools will be built in Petropavlovsk. Two of them will be commissioned this September, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Each school is designated for teaching 600 pupils. Two more schools for 1,500 seats will be built next year, the education department said in a statement.

    Besides, a special boarding school for 300 seats and 50 beds will be put into service this year in Petropavlovsk. Its construction started last July.

