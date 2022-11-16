N Kazakhstan to build 4 new schools

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Petropavlovsk will start construction four schools under the Comfortable School National Project, Kazinform reports.

According to deputy Governor of the rgeion Satzhan Ablaliyev the new schools will be built across the city in conformity with the new requirements. There will be several gyms, large canteens, and will be equipped with modern school appliances.

The 600-seat and 120-seat schools are being built in Taiynsha district as of now. A 300-seat and 50-bed special school is under construction in Bereke district in the city of Petropavlovsk.

Besides, a 11-storey educational and laboratory building was commissioned this year.

He also added that construction of a 12-storey dormitory for 1,200 students started in order to reduce lack of places. It covers 27,000 sq m. It will be put into service by the end of 2023. Construction of two 9-storey dormitories for 448 students for sports college and university is underway.