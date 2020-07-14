EN
    16:00, 14 July 2020 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan to build two hospitals

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Turkish investor, YDA Group, keeps on building a multi-field hospital in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform report.

    The capsule laying ceremony was held last November. It is planned to conclude the initial construction works. More than 70 people work there now. Next year it is planned to attract up to 1,000 workers.

    It is the largest investment project in the region. The amount of investments channeled is KZT 115 bln. It is expected to put into operation in 2022.

    The second health facility is being built in Bereke district. It is expected to open its doors by the end of the year. Its construction costs KZT 2.2 bln.


    North Kazakhstan region Healthcare
