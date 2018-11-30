EN
    N Kazakhstan to develop historical heritage online project

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Petropavlovsk plans to work out an online project on historical heritage of the region, Kazinform reports. 

    The author of the project is Anatoly Pleshakov, a Candidate of Historical Sciences, Associate Professor of North Kazakhstan State University.

    A system-based, chronologically ordered interactive website about the country's history is called to become a guide to the past of the Kazakh land.

    It will contain brief background information about the great personalities, historical and sacred places of the region and country at large, the press service of North Kazakhstan's affiliate of Nur Otan Party reports.

