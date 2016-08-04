N Kazakhstan to enjoy fair weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy and windy weather will persist in western, southeastern, eastern and central Kazakhstan today, August 4. Chances of hail will be high in eastern part of the country. Fog will descend on some regions of Kazakhstan as well. Only northern, northwestern and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



Extreme heat will take hold of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.