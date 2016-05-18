EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:39, 18 May 2016 | GMT +6

    N Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms, fog and bleak wind may persist in some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports. Hail is forecast for southern Kazakhstan. Only northern parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Meteorologists predict that cold snap will bring lower temperatures of 1-6°C to Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions today.
    Zhambyl, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.
    Hail is forecast to hit South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.
    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!