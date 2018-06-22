N Kazakhstan to observe hail and high winds tomorrow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet disseminates a weather warning for North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

North-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s will batter North Kazakhstan region on Saturday. Thunderstorms, squalling wind and hail are forecast for the region. Fog is expected in the region in the morning and evening.



North-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms, squalling wind and hail, also fog are expected to hit Petropavlovsk on June 23.



Kostanay region is predicted to observe tomorrow thunderstorms, north-west wind sweeping 15-20 m/s and hail.