N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 49 education facilities will undergo overhaul in the North Kazakhstan region this year. 4.3 billion tenge were allocated for this purpose, Kazinform reports.

As the local education authorities informed, 44 schools are on the list for overhaul, with 22 located in rural areas, three preschool organizations and two colleges.

This year, the amount of funds allocated for the repair of education facilities has been doubled. For instance, 2.4 billion tenge were spent on the repair of 28 facilities in 2022.