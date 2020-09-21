N Kazakhstan to quarantine 6 more villages due to bird flu

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan starts vaccination in poultry within a radius of 20 km from bird flu hotbeds, Kazinform reports.

As reported earlier, poultry deaths were recorded in 11 rural settlements. Bird flu was confirmed in seven of them. Six more will also impose quarantine.

Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva said that the disease in fowl was caused by game birds. Notably, the hunting season opened on September 5 in the region. Veterinary department initiated a letter to the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry suggesting imposing a ban on autumn waterfowl hunting.