N Kazakhstan to see thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On June 21, most of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of anticyclone. Therefore, no precipitation is expected there, except for the northern part of the country and the mountainous districts of the southeastern region, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Besides, isolated hails are expected in Akmola region.



In Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions, there will be a 15-21 mps wind. Kyzylorda region will see a dust storm. In addition, patches of fog are predicted in Karaganda region.



Intense heat is expected in Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

There is a high risk of wildfire in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.