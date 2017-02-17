N Kazakhstan to spend more than 10bln tenge on roads repair

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to the North Kazakhstan region, Deputy Chairman of the Motorways Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry Sairanbek Barmakov met with the staff of the passenger transport control department.

Sairanbek Barmakov told about the course of roads construction works in the North Kazakhstan region and the countrywide. He noted that in the latest President’s Address, special attention is given to the development of roads construction sector. 4,400km of roads will be reconstructed in total.

According to him, Kazakhstan will have 7,000km of toll roads by 2020. By the end of 2017, fees will be imposed for passage of Astana-Temirtau, Almaty-Kapchagay and Almaty-Khorgos highways. In 2018, tolls will be introduced on Schuchinsk-Petropavlovsk-Russian border, Western Europe-Western China, Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Astana-Pavlodar, Pavlodar-Semipalatinsk and Semipalatinsk-Ust-Kamenogorsk highways.

“Less traffic accidents are recorded on toll roads. Government does not allocate funds for maintaining them. For instance, Astana-Schuchinsk highway gathers 1.2bln tenge annually. This amount fully covers the expenses on maintaining the highway,” said Sairanbek Barmakov.

Speaking on the plans for year 2017, Barmakov informed about beginning of the construction of 800km Ust-Kamenogorsk-Taldykorgan highway. Besides, Uzynagash-Otar, Balkhash-Kapchagay, Karaganda-Balkhash, Kyzylorda-Karaganda, Aktobe-Atyrau and Atyrau-Astrakhan roads will be built.

“In 2009, we launched a big project – Western Europe-Western China - connecting Russia and China. 2,700km of this highway runs via 5 regions of Kazakhstan. 2,400km of these roads have already been built. The project will be completed by July 1. Due to this project, cargo from China will reach Kazakhstan in seven days only,” Barmakov added.

According to the local transport control department, 10.7bln tenge have been allocated for the repair and maintaining of regional and local roads. 647km of the roads will be repaired in total.