N Kazakhstan to toughen coronavirus restrictions

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Starting from August 5 North Kazakhstan region is set to toughen coronavirus quarantine measures, Kazinform reports.

The decree signed suspends work of trading centres on weekends but for food stores located there. Trading houses participating in the Ashyq project are allowed to work from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., indoor non-food markets from 10:00 a.m. until 05:00 p.m.

Cinema halls and theatres, concert and philharmonic halls which are not taking part in the Ashyq projects are also to be suspended.

Interregional buses introducing the Ashyq project may travel without restrictions. The city public transport may board no more than 15 passengers.