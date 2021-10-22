N Kazakhstan to toughen COVID-19 restrictions

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan region Asset Zhumatayev told a briefing that the region is at the threshold of the COVID-19 ‘dark-red zone’, Kazinform reports.

Zhumatayev said that the morbidity rate per 100,000 population for the past seven days reached 189.9, the highest one the countrywide. The reproductive number exceeds 1.

He stressed that slackening of coronavirus vaccination rates, easing of self-discipline led to a surge in new coronavirus infections. If the weekly cases exceed 200 the region will move then to the ‘dark-red zone’ which will force suspension of all enterprises.

He urged all keep simple rules: to avoid mass events, to wear masks right, keep social distancing, reduce social contacts, avoid crowded places and get the vaccine.

Zhumatayev also noted that for the past 2 weeks the region recorded 1,999 new cases that is 1.7 more against the previous two weeks. For the last 2 week some districts reported an increase in coornavirus cases by 2-2.5 times.

As earlier reported, North Kazakhstan will toughen quarantine restrictions since October 25.