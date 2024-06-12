N Kazakhstan’s flood affected citizens continue to receive new accommodation

Flood victims continue to receive a newly constructed apartments in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Irina Gordeeva, who lives in Podgora microdistrict of Petropavlovsk, is a mother of four children. The woman lost home and lived in a country house during the flood emergency.

The family began constructing a new residence to replace the old one before the incident. However, the water destroyed all of the buildings. A regional akimat offered a shelter in a new neighborhood, but the family decided to find an apartment.

Photo credit: the akimat of the North Kazakhstan region

Irina Gordeeva selected the apartment independently. After considering a number of alternatives, she selected one of them.

“The akimat acted quickly. The only thing I did was to find a suitable apartment in a timely manner. I selected a three-room apartment, which provides sufficient space for the entire household. The condition of the apartment is satisfactory. We will replace the existing furnishings with new ones and settle in," she stated.

Photo credit: the akimat of the North Kazakhstan region

The woman is pleased with her new neighborhood and the layout of her apartment.