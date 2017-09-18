EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:38, 18 September 2017 | GMT +6

    N Kazakstan temperatures to drop following weekend warm spell

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, cold snap is expected in the northern parts of the country on September 19-20.

    The cyclones that are shifting towards Kazakhstan from Western Siberia will cause rains and temperatures drop in northern regions.

    Weather in the southern and western regions of the country in the next three days will be determined by anti-cyclone and temperatures will remain above the climatic norm by 3... 8ºС.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!