N. Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea lobbed a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday in a strategic provocation sharply escalating tensions in Northeast Asia, Kazinform has learned from Yonhap .

The missile was fired eastward from the vicinity of Sunan in Pyongyang at around 5:57 a.m., according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

"It passed through the sky over Japan" and fell into the North Pacific Ocean, the JCS said.

It added the projectile, presumed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), flew more than 2,700 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 550 km.

It was the North's 13th ballistic missile fired this year alone.

Read more .