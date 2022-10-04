N. Korea fires IRBM over Japan: S. Korean military

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday in its first launch of an IRBM in eight months, according to South Korea's military, YONHAP reports.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from Mupyong-ri in the northern province of Jagang at 7:23 a.m. and that the missile flew some 4,500 kilometers at an apogee of around 970 km at a top speed of Mach 17.

The missile flew past Japan, it added, saying the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting a detailed analysis to verify the specifics of the missile.

Pyongyang last fired an IRBM in January. The Hwasong 12-type missile flew some 800 kilometers at a top altitude of 2,000 km.





Photo:en.yna.co.kr











