N. Korea fires multiple short-range anti-ship cruise missiles into East Sea: JCS

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea fired a salvo of short-range projectiles believed to be anti-ship cruise missiles into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, Yonhap reports.

The firings came on the eve of the birthday of late founder Kim Il-sung and South Korea's general elections.

The projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles, were fired northeastward from areas near its eastern coastal town of Munchon at around 7 a.m., which lasted more than 40 minutes, the JCS said, adding they flew around 150 kilometers before splashing into waters off the east coast.

«The military is closely monitoring the situation for possible additional launches, while maintaining a readiness posture,» the JCS said in a release.

It is the latest in a series of military actions by the North as the regime has sought to beef up defense capabilities amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States and heightened vigilance against the coronavirus.