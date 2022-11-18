N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 10:15 a.m., and that the missile flew around 1,000 kilometers at an apogee of some 6,100 km at a top speed of Mach 22.
The launch is presumed to have involved the Hwasong-17 ICBM, according to an informed defense source who requested anonymity. On Nov. 3, the North test-fired the same ICBM, but the launch was seen as a failure.
The Hwasong-17 is dubbed a «monster» for its sheer size. It is known to carry multiple warheads and have a range of around 15,000 km, long enough to cover the entire U.S. mainland.
«North Korea's ICBM launch this time is a significant provocation and serious act of threat that undermines peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community and a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions,» the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
It added that the South Korean military will maintain a firm readiness posture capable of responding «overwhelmingly» to any North Korean provocation while tracking and monitoring related North Korean movements in close cooperation with the U.S.
Photo: en.yna.co.kr