    15:10, 23 December 2022 | GMT +6

    N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, less than a week after its launch of two medium-range ones, YONHAP reports.

    The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch. It did not immediately provide other details.

    On Sunday, the North launched what Seoul officials called two medium-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. It later claimed the launch was a reconnaissance satellite development effort.


    Photo: Yonhap

    World News
