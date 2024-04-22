N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards East Sea: S. Korean military

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday, the South Korean military said, three days after it launched cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, Yonhap reports.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide further details as an analysis is currently underway.

It marks the North's first ballistic missile launch since it test-fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead.

North Korea said it conducted a "super-large warhead" power test for a strategic cruise missile and test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile in the Yellow Sea on Friday.