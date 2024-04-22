EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:52, 22 April 2024 | GMT +6

    N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards East Sea: S. Korean military

    N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards East Sea: S. Korean military
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday, the South Korean military said, three days after it launched cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, Yonhap reports.

    The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide further details as an analysis is currently underway.

    It marks the North's first ballistic missile launch since it test-fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead.

    North Korea said it conducted a "super-large warhead" power test for a strategic cruise missile and test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile in the Yellow Sea on Friday.

    Tags:
    World News
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!