N Korea launches ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM DPRK launched four ballistic missiles which, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew about 1,000 kilometers and reached an altitude of 260 km before splashing into the Sea, Kazinform has learnt from Yonhap News Agency .

The missiles were fired at at 7:34 a.m. local time (10.34 pm GMT Sunday) from the the Dongchang-ri long-range missile site in North Pyongan Province..



Although Seoul and Washington are still working to determine the type of missiles, South Korean Defense Ministry stated that it is highly unlikely that the projectiles were part of intercontinental ballistic missile tests.



South Korea's Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn said during the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) that the incident is viewed as "a direct challenge and grave provocation despite warnings by the international community".



Hwang also urged to complete the deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea to "establish defense systems" against North Korean missiles.



