N. Korea leader reaffirms commitment to deepen relations with China

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his "steadfast stand" Monday to deepen relations with China in his message to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the occasion of China's 69th founding anniversary, the North's state media said, Yonhap reports.

Kim also expressed his will to further advance Pyongyang-Beijing relations based on their traditionally close ties that have been built for decades, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



"It noted that it is the steadfast stand of the WPK and the DPRK government to develop the traditional DPRK-China relations of friendship on a new stage," the KCNA said in English, referring to Kim's message to Xi.



"Noting that he values the ties and affection forged through three meetings with Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un expressed the will to strive together to further deepen the DPRK-China friendship, (the) precious legacy left by the leaders of the elder generation of the two countries, in keeping with the requirement of the new era," it added.



DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The WPK refers to the North's ruling party, the Workers' Party of Korea.



Kim praised China for "eye-opening changes" it has made since its founding nearly seven decades ago, calling the establishment an "epochal event that brought about a fundamental turn" in the destiny of its people.



The KCNA's report on Kim's message contrasted with last year when it stayed mum on whether any such message was sent to Xi on the occasion of its founding anniversary.



This year's message was also reported on the front page of the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of its ruling party.



North Korea and China have seen their ties improve recently after yearslong strained relations over the North's continued missile and nuclear provocations. The improvement was punctuated by three summit talks between Kim and Xi this year.



Apparently reflecting the improving ties, North Korea sent Choe Ryong-hae, its de facto No. 2 official, to a reception hosted by the Chinese embassy in Pyongyang last week to mark China's founding anniversary.



China also sent Li Zhanshu, its third-ranked official, to Pyongyang last month as a special envoy for Xi to take part in events for the 70th anniversary of the DPRK's establishment.