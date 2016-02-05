EN
    23:01, 05 February 2016 | GMT +6

    N. Korea may have started injecting fuel into missile: sources

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - North Korea may have started injecting fuel into a long-range ballistic missile set at a launch pad, informed sources said Friday, citing data obtained by intelligence satellites of U.S. forces and others, Kyodo reports.

    Pyongyang has been stepping up its preparations for the launch of a rocket carrying what it says is a satellite from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the northwest of the country.
    Defense authorities of the United States, Japan and South Korea have continued their vigilance as Pyongyang could carry out the launch early next week, if weather permits.
    Preparations for the planned launch have been difficult to follow as it was hard to observe the missile itself due to a cover installed at the launch pad, the sources said.
    North Korea on Tuesday notified relevant international organizations that it will conduct the launch between next Monday and Feb. 25, following its fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6.

