N Korea not interested in denuclearization talks with US

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea has no interest in having talks on denuclearization with the United States, adding possessing nuclear arms is "irreversible" and "inevitable" to strengthen its "war deterrence," Yonhap refers to the North's state media.

"The U.S. must drop the wild thought that the DPRK can respond to its gangster-like demand and should not dream of the denuclearization negotiations with the DPRK, in particular," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary monitored in Seoul.

"For the DPRK, it is the irreversible and inevitable strategic option to bolster the powerful war deterrence for the defense of the country," it added.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The North said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan's remark in Seoul in mid-October that the goal is to pressure the North to come out for talks without preconditions is a "red herring" and an attempt to "justify" sanctions and pressure.

"The DPRK does not stand against dialogue but will never bargain over the issue related to the supreme interests of the country and the security of its people nor has any interest in such dialogue and negotiations," it added. "The U.S. had better drop its foolish ambition."

The North's harsh rhetoric comes days before U.S. President Donald Trump is to arrive in South Korea on Tuesday for a two-day stay during which he plans to have a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.