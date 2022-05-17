N. Korea reports 269,500 more fever cases amid COVID spread
The number of new cases of fever between Sunday evening and 6 p.m. Monday fell from some 392,900 cases reported Monday. The total number of deaths now stands at 56, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.
The number of new fever cases declined for the first time since the North Korean authorities started releasing data Saturday, but more than 1 percent of the country's population of around 25.88 million is being added to the number of fever sufferers each day.
With the latest figures, a total of more than 1.48 million people have suffered a fever since late April, of which more than 819,000 have recovered, KCNA said, citing data from the country's emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
North Korea confirmed Thursday its first COVID-19 case since the pandemic started more than two years ago.