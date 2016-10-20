EN
    N. Korea's failed missile launch detected, likely of Musudan

    SEOUL/TOKYO. KAZINFORM North Korea failed to launch what is believed to be the Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile Thursday following a similar failed attempt to test-fire the model last week, the United States and South Korea said.

    The missile was launched at around 7 a.m. JST near the city of Kusong, North Pyongan Province, in North Korea's northwest, but failed, according to the U.S. Strategic Command and the South Korean military.

    "We are aware that the launch failed," Japanese top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a press conference. The chief Cabinet secretary did not give details as to the missile's trajectory or how far it may have travelled.

    Kyodo

     

