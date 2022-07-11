N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 2,000 for 5th day: state media

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 2,000 for the fifth consecutive day, according to its state media Monday, Yonhap reports.

More than 1,240 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April had come to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which 99.95 percent had recovered and at least 2,280 others had been in treatment, it added.

The KCNA said health authorities are taking preventive measures against all kinds of epidemic diseases that are easily affected by seasonal or regional factors.

Doctors and hygienic workers, in particular, are conducting medical checkups and health education to prevent poisoning cases and «enteric epidemic» that can break out in the summer, it added.

«The work for equipping the test rooms of second level of biological safety under construction across the country with dozens of equipment including the all-time PCR equipment and reinforcing examination equipment to the areas around frontline, boundary and coasts as well as epidemically dangerous zones is also in progress,» the KCNA said.

The authorities have also compiled and distributed guidelines on the management and treatment of patients with coronavirus symptoms throughout hospitals in the country.

On May 12, North Korea announced its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.





















