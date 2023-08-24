EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:27, 24 August 2023 | GMT +6

    N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails

    None
    Photo: Yonhap
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea said Thursday its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has ended in a failure, citing «an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight,» Yonhap reports.

    Pyongyang said it launched the spy satellite, the Malligyong-1, mounted on a new type of rocket named Chollima-1, but an error occurred during the third stage of the launch, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    North Korea will once again aim to put a satellite into orbit in October, KCNA said, following its first botched attempt in late May.


    Tags:
    Security World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!