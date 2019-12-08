N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea said Sunday that it has conducted a «very important test» at its western satellite launching site, saying the successful testing will play a key role in changing the country's «strategic position» in the near future.

The North did not say what was tested in Saturday's testing. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that nothing has been fired from the North's Sohae satellite launching station, also known as Donchang-ri site, in the country's northwest, Yonhap reports.

But the North has reportedly shown signs of preparing for a missile engine test at the site recently, and Sunday's claim could mean that the North successfully tested a new rocket engine that could be used in the launch of a new long-range rocket or an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

«A very important test took place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the afternoon of December 7, 2019,» the North said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), adding the Academy of National Defense Science reported the «result of the successful test» to the Workers' Party.

