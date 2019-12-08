EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:20, 08 December 2019 | GMT +6

    N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea said Sunday that it has conducted a «very important test» at its western satellite launching site, saying the successful testing will play a key role in changing the country's «strategic position» in the near future.

    The North did not say what was tested in Saturday's testing. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that nothing has been fired from the North's Sohae satellite launching station, also known as Donchang-ri site, in the country's northwest, Yonhap reports.

    But the North has reportedly shown signs of preparing for a missile engine test at the site recently, and Sunday's claim could mean that the North successfully tested a new rocket engine that could be used in the launch of a new long-range rocket or an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

    «A very important test took place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the afternoon of December 7, 2019,» the North said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), adding the Academy of National Defense Science reported the «result of the successful test» to the Workers' Party.

    For full version go to

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!