N. Korea sends some 90 balloons filled with trash to S. Korea

North Korea sent around 90 balloons carrying trash to South Korea on Saturday, Seoul's military said, after it launched hundreds of similar balloons across the inter-Korean border earlier this week, Yonhap reports.

As of 11 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it had detected around 90 balloons that floated across the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas and fell in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.

The North appears to have started sending the balloons at around 8 p.m., with the fallen balloons carrying various pieces of trash, such as cigarette butts, paper and plastic bags, according to the JCS.

North Korea sent around 260 balloons carrying trash and excrement to the South on Tuesday and Wednesday, after it warned of "tit-for-tat action" against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by the South's activists.