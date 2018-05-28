N. Korea to stick to own timetable for denuclearization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - North Korea said Monday it will move in accordance with its own timetable to help achieve a nuclear-free world, attaching great importance to the recent destruction of its nuclear weapons test site, Kazinform has learned from Yonhap.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), said the demolition of the nuclear test ground in Punggye-ri last Thursday was a part of its "active and bold" decision to join the aspiration and efforts of the international community for a total stop to nuclear tests.

"The DPRK (North Korea) is advancing along the path taken by itself according to its timetable no matter whatever others may say and wherever wind may blow from in order to implement the decision of the Third Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the WPK," the newspaper said in a commentary that was also carried by the Korean Central News Agency in English.

The Pyongyang decided on the destruction of the Punggye-ri site, as well as a policy shift to economic development, at the party meeting presided over by its leader Kim Jong-un on April 20.

The commentary followed the second summit talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim on Saturday.

"The whole course of dismantling the northern nuclear test ground eloquently proves the DPRK government's unshakable peace-loving stand to join the aspiration and efforts of the international community for a total stop to nuclear tests," the paper insisted.

It also argued that the international press corps' on-site coverage showed the transparency of the dismantlement of the nuclear test ground.

"The DPRK's steadfast will to join hands with the world peace-loving people in building a nuclear-free, peaceful world, a new independent world where the dream and ideal of humankind have come true, will remain unchanged in the future," it said.