N. Korea warns of additional provocation

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea is ready to launch new attacks, the country's foreign minister has said, suggesting the communist regime may take further provocative action following North Korea's recent nuclear test, Yonhap reported.

"North Korea is ready to launch another attack in defiance of the provocations by the United States," North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said.

He made the remarks during a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Venezuela on Thursday (local time).

Last week North Korea conducted its fifth and most powerful nuclear test, eight months after its fourth nuclear test.

North Korea is seeking to expand diplomatic fronts with nonaligned countries in a bid to break away from international isolation as it is under heavy U.N. sanctions for its nuclear and missile tests.

Meanwhile, North Korea's latest ballistic missiles launched earlier this month have improved their precision, South Korean government sources said Friday.

On Sept. 5, North Korea test-fired three mid-range Rodong missiles toward Japan in an apparent show of force as the Group of 20 major economies summit meeting was held in China.

"All three Rodong missiles fired by North Korean on Sept. 5 landed within 1,000 kilometers of their targets," a source said.