N. Nazarbayev: 4th industrial revolution begins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three scientific and technological clusters need to be developed in Astana, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the 17th Congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana today.

"We need to develop three scientific and technological clusters in Astana. These are clusters of high technologies, bio medicine and a geological cluster," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also noted that at least two export-oriented directions would be developed in the innovation technologies park in Almaty.

"This is a startup, hub and five centers of development of technologies with the participation of international companies. The research institutes are already established, the legal framework is created for these purposes. Nazarbayev University has to continue to develop. This is the right direction for work. As it was noted in Davos, the epoch of the new technological system begins, the fourth industrial revolution," he added.