N. Nazarbayev, A. Atambayev and A. Gul visited laser and pyrotechnics show «Nurly Esil» in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev together with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul visited the laser and pyrotechnics show "Nurly Esil" in Astana, the press service of the Akorda informs.

A Symphonic orchestra performed on the stage installed on the Esil River. It played pieces folk music and classical as well. The show followed by the spectacular fireworks.